Politics Vucic and Soros talk civil society and Kosovo Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic met on Tuesday with the the Deputy Chair of the Open Society Foundations (OSF), Alexander Soros Source: Tanjug Wednesday, August 29, 2018 | 11:32

According to the press release from the president's Office, Vucic and Soros talked about how civil society and his organization could help strengthen peace and stability in the region.

Vucic thanked the OSF for the analytic data on Serbia's progress he received from the organization.



He filled the OSF representatives in on the details of Belgrade-Pristina dialogue and pointed out that improving current relations was crucial for keeping stability in the Western Balkans region.



Soros pointed out that The Balkans as well as the whole Europe needed a sustainable solution to Kosovo issue that would bring peace and stability.



He emphasized that both Belgrade and Pristina needed the support of civil society for reaching a compromise.



Soros informed the president that OSF established a fund for providing finance and support to young entrepreneurs, members of the Roma ethnic minority. Finding ways to help solve the issues of Roma people in Serbia was another topic in the meeting.