Politics Merkel is genius, she should get involved - Pacolli Kosovo Foreign Minister Behgjet Pacolli thinks that the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue will conclude by February 2019. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, August 7, 2018 | 17:18

Pacolli also wants German Chancellor Angela Merkel "to get involved" in solving the region's problems, Tanjug reported on Tuesday, citing Pristina-based media.

"The intention is for Serbia to recognize Kosovo, but I do not know if I can call it an emotional recognition, but a guarantee that Serbia would not impede state-building, freedom of movement of people and goods. Also for Serbia not to impede coexistence of Kosovo with Serbia just as Kosovo coexists with other countries in the region," Pacolli told RTK, according to UNMIK's Media Observer.



In addition, he wants Merkel "to get involved in resolving open issues between countries in the Western Balkans," Pristina newspaper Bota Sot has reported, citing a Facebook post.



"I have always considered that apart from being a great leader, Angela Merkel is also a genius woman. Her constructiveness, fairness and power to resolve problems makes her involvement in resolving Balkan problems essential," Pacolli said.