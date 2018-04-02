Politics PM asked what Serbia intends to do on issue of Kosovo PM Ana Brnabic said on Monday she would support Serbs in Kosovo in forming the Community of Serb Municipalities (ZSO) if Pristina fails to do it. Source: Tanjug Monday, April 2, 2018 | 14:49 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

"If Pristina doesn't want to respect its own obligations, of course - I will offer my full support to Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija to form the ZSO, and that will be during April," Brnabic told reporters.

Asked what measures Serbia will take on the issue of Kosovo and Metohija, the prime minister said that "some of these things are confidential, and in the phase of being agreed on."



"It would be irresponsible to present that, Serbia will strive to preserve peace and stability," she said, and added:



"The basic thing is that it is ever more difficult to preserve peace and stability because of Pristina and their partners, and it seems to me they are not sufficiently making Pristina respect the agreements they have signed."



"Belgrade will insist more than ever on the full implementation of the Brussels agreement and the formation of the ZSO - however not the way Pristina intends it, but the way it's been agreed and signed," Brnabic said.



The prime minister also stressed, "that cannot be changed without both sides agreeing."



She also said it was "political nonsense" for Kosovo to be present at the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Bulgaria in June, and that depending on Pristina's moves around the formation of the ZSO, Belgrade will decide whether to participate in this gathering.



"Bulgaria is our big partner, the EU is our strategic goal, we want good communication and it is in the interest of our state to be at that summit," Brnabic said.



According to the prime minister, Kosovo cannot be present there as a state, because that is not possible even theoretically.



"Because the European Commission is status-neutral, and Kosovo is not a state but a province within the Republic of Serbia - and five strong and important EU members think the same," she stressed.



Brnabic stressed that regional stability was very important for Serbia - "and we have the greatest interest in the whole region in this stability being maintained, so that any kind of destabilization would not jeopardize the results achieved through difficult reforms that we've carried out in the past period."