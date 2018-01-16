Politics Serbian delegation leaves Brussels after Kosovo "terror act" Marko Djuric said on Tuesday morning that the Belgrade delegation had left technical talks with Pristina in Brussels and was returning to the country. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, January 16, 2018 | 10:43 Tweet Marko Djuric (Tanjug, file)

The head of the Serbian Government's Office for Kosovo and Metohija explained that the reason was the murder earlier in the day of Oliver Ivanovic.

"This is a criminal and terrorist act that must be and will be punished," Djuric told reporters in Brussels.



Ivanovic, the leader of the GI SDP party, was shot four times in the chest in front of his office in northern Kosovska Mitrovica, and later succumbed to his injuries.



Because of the murder, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic scheduled an extraordinary meeting of the Council for National Security for Tuesday at noon.