Politics "Territorial integrity, EU, neighbors - Serbia's priorities" First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic on Thursday delivered a speech to students at the Diplomatic Academy in Belgrade. Source: B92, srbija.gov.rs Friday, January 12, 2018 | 10:22 Tweet (Tanjug)

Dacic told them that Serbia's key foreign policy priorities are the struggle to preserve the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty, continuation of the EU negotiation process, and development of good neighborly relations.

In his speech, "Serbia's foreign policy priorities," the minister said that Serbia was "on the right track, thanks to its foreign policy and strategic choices made in recent years."



According to the government website, Dacic that Serbia’s strategic choices are the reform path and membership in the European Union, improving relations with the creators of the world politics which are Russia, China and the United States, the development of relations with friendly countries of Africa, Asia and South America, and the key and most important priority of our foreign policy is the preservation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the state, with Kosovo and Metohija as an integral part of Serbia.



Although we believe that the road to the EU can be faster, we support the "regatta principle," according to which the progress of each country individually is assessed, and not of all the countries of the region in "package", he underlined.



Dacic also stressed that developed and successful regional cooperation, through numerous regional initiatives, also contributes to EU membership, and in this sense highlighted the significance of the Berlin Process.