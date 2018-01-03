Suspended sentences for tear-gassing Kosovo Assembly members
The Basic Court in Pristina has convicted four members of the Kosovo Assembly from the opposition Self-Determination to suspended sentences.Source: Tanjug
They received between 14 and 18 months in jail for repeatedly releasing tear gas in the Assembly hall, but will not go to jail unless they re-offend over the next two years.
Albin Kurti, Albulena Haxhiu, Donika Kadaj-Bujupi and Faton Topali were found guilty and sentenced to 18, 15, 18, and 14 months respectively.
These Kosovo Assembly members also have the right to appeal the ruling.