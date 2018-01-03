Politics Suspended sentences for tear-gassing Kosovo Assembly members The Basic Court in Pristina has convicted four members of the Kosovo Assembly from the opposition Self-Determination to suspended sentences. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, January 3, 2018 | 16:46 Tweet One of the tear gas incidents in the Kosovo Assembly in 2016 (Tanjug, file)

They received between 14 and 18 months in jail for repeatedly releasing tear gas in the Assembly hall, but will not go to jail unless they re-offend over the next two years.

Albin Kurti, Albulena Haxhiu, Donika Kadaj-Bujupi and Faton Topali were found guilty and sentenced to 18, 15, 18, and 14 months respectively.



These Kosovo Assembly members also have the right to appeal the ruling.