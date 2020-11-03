Sports "Djokovic, relax - watch TV or knit scarves, don't divide us" Former tennis player Martina Navratilova criticized Novak Djokovic. Source: B92, MDj Tuesday, November 3, 2020 | 14:09 Tweet Share Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Navratilova is bothered by Djokovic's decision to leave the Players' Union and to establish his own independent union that will fight for the rights of all players.



One of the best tennis players of all time, and now a tennis analyst, does not agree with the Serbian tennis player.



"He thinks he's doing the right thing. I don't agree with him, but it's his choice. It certainly didn't help his tennis... I really don't understand that with him. When you're the best in the world, your energy needs to go to it. You have to dedicate yourself to sports. To relax, watch TV, process wood or knit scarves. But founding a union?", Navratilova asked in a statement to the Irish Times, adding:



"It doesn't help at all, in any situation. You can do it when you stop playing, but it's controversial right now and it doesn't help. During a coronavirus pandemic, you try to divide us, all while trying to unite and figure out how to play tournaments, and that people don't get sick and die from coronavirus. We have to stick to that problem, not create new ones that we don't need. "