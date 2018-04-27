Crime Macedonian citizens arrested with 9.3 kilos of drugs Serbian border police and customs officers have arrested two Macedonian citizens for drug trafficking, the Interior Ministry (MUP) announced on Friday. Source: Tanjug Friday, April 27, 2018 | 12:43 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

The suspects were caught as they attempted to smuggle 9.3 kilograms of marijuana across Serbia's northern border with Hungary.

32-year-old I.M. and 37-year-old A.A. had hidden the drugs in the tanks of their Macedonian license plates cars.



They will be held in police custody for up to 48 hours and then charged and taken before a prosecutor in Subotica.