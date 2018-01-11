Crime Kosovo: Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic shot to death The leder of the GI SDP party, Oliver Ivanovic, died of his injuries on Tuesday, after he was shot in front of his office in Kosovska Mitrovica. Source: B92, Beta, Tanjug, Blic, N1 Tuesday, January 16, 2018 | 09:56 Tweet (B92)

His lawyer Nebojsa Vlajic confirmed this for the website KoSSev.

The Serb politician was shot four times in the chest and taken to a local hospital, where he died.



The police found three shell casings in front of the office, Ksenija Bozovic, an official of the SDP party, told RSE.



The Kosovo police were out in force and keeping the northern part of Kosovska Mitrovica under blockade as they were looking for the shooter.



Ivanovic spent two years detained for allegedly committing war crimes, before he was released last April, pending the outcome of the trial.



In July, Ivanovic's car was torched in Kosovska Mitrovica.



More details to follow...