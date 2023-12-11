Crime MIA issues urgent statement: It was revealed who was sending bomb alerts Police have identified some of the people who sent false alerts on bombs planted in Belgrade schools. Prime Minister of Serbia was informed about everything. Source: B92 Monday, December 11, 2023 | 15:55 Tweet Share Shutterstock/BokiPop034

Members of the Ministry of the Interior also informed Prime Minister Ana Brnabić that a thorough investigation is underway to find out who sent the bomb alerts in Belgrade schools.



The investigation, it is further stated, was directed at the order of the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade to collect material evidence against the perpetrators, for whom there are grounds for suspicion of committing criminal acts of causing panic and disorder.



"The police have been working very seriously on this case since the first moment and have identified several citizens of the Republic of Serbia, as well as a person from abroad who are sending these alerts and harassing students, parents and employees in recent weeks," the Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement.



Representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Education informed Prime Minister that they have taken all measures and actions to ensure that security and protection of schools is at the highest possible level, as well as that they act on every threat, which includes about 2,500 officers on the ground per day.



In the next two days, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Education will propose a new Protocol on dealing with such situations in educational institutions in order to ensure the complete safety of all those staying at the school, as well as the continuity of the teaching process.