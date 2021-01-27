Business & Economy Vučić: "Belgrade Tower will be completed before the end of the year" President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, visited the construction site of Belgrade Waterfront. Source: B92 Wednesday, January 27, 2021 | 13:40 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin, Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

The tour of the works was also attended by the Minister of Finance Siniša Mali and the President of the company Eagle Hills Mohamed Alabbar.



"Dreams always come true when you work and live for them. The Belgrade Tower will be completed before the end of the year," it was written in the description of the Instagram profile of Buducnost Srbije AV.



Let us remind you, as Minister Mali announced earlier, the Belgrade Tower will be the tallest building in our country, with 40 floors and a beautiful lookout.



"We believe that it will become the most visited tourist spot in the capital," he said at the time.

As it was recently announced, thirteen of the most expensive apartments, at a price of over eight thousand euros per square meter, were sold in the 42-storey Belgrade Tower, which is still under construction.

According to the words of the Deputy Mayor of Belgrade, Goran Vesić, with the Belgrade Tower, the tallest in the Balkans, the capital will continue the tradition of the tallest buildings.



"From the Palace of Albania, through Beogradjanka to the Belgrade Tower," Vesić said.



Let us remind you, the President of Serbia visited the works on the construction of this facility last year when he published photos of the city panorama from the Belgrade Tower.