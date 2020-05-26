Business & Economy 0

Vucic visited the works on the construction of the Batajnica loop

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, visited the works on the construction site of the Batajnica loop

Foto: Prinskrin/buducnostsrbijeav
The President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is visiting the works on the construction of the Batajnica loop, it is written on his Instagram profile.

As previously announced, the works should be completed by the end of 2020.

The works are financed from a loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The construction of the loop is worth almost 10 million euros.

