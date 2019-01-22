Business & Economy Canadian company discovers silver and gold in southeast Canadian company Medgold Resources has discovered excellent indicators of rich precious metal deposits near Serbia's borders with Bulgaria and Macedonia. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, January 22, 2019 | 10:14 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

Tanjug is reporting this, citing Belgrade-based daily, Vecernje Novosit.

As part of its Talmino Project, the exploration company has found a 40 meter layer containing 8.32 grams of gold per ton, and "an almost incredible" 193 grams of silver per ton, the newspaper writes.



Afterwards, it signed an agreement on a joint investment with another Canadian firm, Fortuna Silver.



Under the agreement, Fortuna Silver is obliged to invest 8 million dollars in further geological explorations - conducted in an approx. 200 square kilometer area - and could acquire a 70 percent stake in the Talmino Project in exchange, the paper said.