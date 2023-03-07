World Prigozhin: "We will all get f***ed up" Founder and leader of the Russian mercenary group "Wagner", Yevgeny Prigozhin, addressed the public via social networks. Source: B92 Tuesday, March 7, 2023 | 09:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Libkos

The founder and leader of the Russian mercenary group "Wagner", Yevgeny Prigozhin, addressed the public via social networks, sending a message that they were "squeezed" by Ukrainian troops.



"The Armed Forces of Ukraine created a number of groups to block the Wagner PMC. I am sounding the alarm to cover our flanks, otherwise we will all get fucked up", Prigozhin complains about the situation in Bakhmut.



The message was published and shared on social networks, including Twitter, and on it, Prigozhin's voice can be heard uttering the warning.

Jevgeni Prigozin i Vladimir Putin 2010. godine/Getty Images

The authenticity of the message has not yet been confirmed, and it was also published on the "War Monitor" Twitter account.



The leader of the "Wagner" group is furious about the situation in Bakhmut, a city in and around which the fiercest battles have been fought for several months. The losses of both sides in that bloody battle are immeasurable, both in manpower and weapons and ammunition. The city was razed to the ground, and the video that Prigozhin just published at the end of last week shows the fighters of "Wagner" standing on the destroyed building, while it can be seen that there is real desolation around them.



"Almost in the center of Bakhmut," he said in the description of the video.



Almost all the world's media reported that it was only a matter of days before Bakhmut would fall into the hands of the Russians, and Ukrainian officials themselves said so. Allegedly, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, General Valery Zaluzhny, asked the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, to order the withdrawal of the Ukrainian army from Bakhmut. As German Bild reported, Zelensky refused.



Even from Washington they suggested to him to seize that city because, even if the Russians win, it will not significantly affect the course of the war.



But then there was a reversal. First, it was announced from the presidential office that Zelensky met with the generals of the Ukrainian army and that they all agreed that the defense of Bakhmut should continue, and then the Ukrainian president sent a message to the Ukrainian soldiers, in which, among other things, he told them to find the strength to defend Bakhmut and that not a single part of that city can fall into the hands of the Russians.



On the other hand, the Ukrainian troops, of which there are about 10,000 in Bakhmut according to the Institute for the Study of War, are on the verge of strength and, as reported by the media, they do not see the point of defending a besieged city from which they cannot even leave safely.