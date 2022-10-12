World NATO message to Putin NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said today that the use of low-power nuclear weapons in Ukraine would have serious consequences for Russia. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, October 12, 2022 | 17:07 Tweet Share Foto: EPA/EFE STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Asked what the response would be if Russia used nuclear weapons anywhere, Stoltenberg said that NATO is a defensive alliance and is there to prevent conflict or war.



"Therefore, we have strengthened our deterrent power to send a very clear message to Russia that we are here to protect and defend all members of the Alliance. We have seen speculation about the use of short-range nuclear weapons in Ukraine and we have made it clear to Moscow that this will have serious consequences for Russia," Stoltenberg said at a press conference before the start of a two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers.



He reminded that Russia "knows that a nuclear war cannot be won, nor should it ever come to that".



"Also, we are carefully monitoring Russia's nuclear position. We have not seen any changes in Russia's nuclear position, but we will remain vigilant, we will carefully monitor everything due to nuclear threats, nuclear rhetoric. Russia's hidden threats are dangerous and reckless," Stoltenberg said.