World Russia has announced the number of dead soldiers Russia lost 1.351 soldiers in the military operation, said Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy Source: B92 Friday, March 25, 2022 | 17:05

Russia lost 1.351 soldiers in the military operation, said Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy. 3.825 people have been injured since the outburst of the military operation in Ukraine.



As he stated, the Ukrainian forces lost far more members.



30.000 people died, of which 14.000 were killed and 16.000 wounded. They are members of all military formations of Ukraine.



"The Ukrainian army no longer has an organized force, and the losses have been compensated by a territorial defense that is not sufficiently trained." According to Moscow, the Ukrainian military has 260.200 members.



Ukraine's air defense has been almost completely destroyed, the country's navy is practically non-existent, the Russian side said.



Rudskoy warned that Russia "will not leave unattended" any attempts to deliver new planes and air defense systems to Kyiv, and warned NATO of introducing a ban on flying over Ukraine.



"Some members of the North Atlantic Alliance have proposed closing the skies over Ukraine. I warn you of the fact that the Russian armed forces will respond to such things in an appropriate manner at the same time," he said.



As he said, there are 6.595 foreign mercenaries and terrorists from 62 countries in Ukraine.



"Today, the number of foreign mercenaries is decreasing, thanks to the precise shooting of bases and camps for their training. In Yavoriv military training base, on March 13, 200 mercenaries were killed and more than 400 were wounded," he said.



This is the second time since the beginning of the aggression on Ukraine that the Russian side reports its losses. On March 2, an official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that 498 Russian soldiers were killed and 1.597 were wounded.