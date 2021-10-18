World 0

NATO responded to Russia

NATO announced it took note of the comments of the Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov on severing communications with the North Atlantic Alliance.

Source: Tanjug
Ilustracija: Depositphotos/mbangemann
Ilustracija: Depositphotos/mbangemann

However, the Brussels adds that they have not received an official letter on the closure of the Russian diplomatic mission at the NATO headquarters.

"We have taken note of Lavrov's comments in front of the press, but so far we have not received anything official on the issue he raised," a NATO spokesman said, Reuters reports.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov said he would suspend NATO activities from next month in response to the North Atlantic Alliance expelling eight Russians from the Russian mission in Brussels.

Lavrov added that Russian personnel at the NATO mission in Moscow would lose their accreditations from November 1, and that the Alliance would be able to communicate with Russia through its embassy in Brussels if necessary.

