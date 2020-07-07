World 239 scientists from 39 countries addressed the WHO: If this is true... If it is true that the coronavirus is transmitted through the air, it will significantly affect the measures for its control, the "New York Times" reports. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, July 7, 2020 | 11:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Christian Bruna

The paper states that the new measures would mean wearing masks indoors, even if the measures of physical distancing are respected.



The "New York Times" announced yesterday that a group of 239 scientists from 39 countries will publish an open letter to the World Health Organization in a scientific journal this week, so that the UN agency can revise the recommendations on how to avoid coronavirus infection.



Scientists claim that airborne transmission of COVID-19 is possible, which means that the particles of that virus can float in the air indoors and that people can become infected when they inhale them, VOA News reports.



The position of the WHO is that the virus spreads primarily from person to person through small drops from the nose or mouth, which are expelled when a person with COVID-19 coughs, sneezes or speaks.



If the virus is transmitted through the air, according to the "New York Times", the consequences for its control will be significant.



As explained, the new preventive measures would include wearing masks indoors, even if social distancing measures and mandatory N96 masks for healthcare workers caring for infected patients "to filter out even the smallest respiratory droplets" are respected.



In addition, according to the New York Times, ventilation systems would have to be changed to reduce air circulation.



The paper also states that, after reviewing WHO internal emails and interviews with 20 scientists, including WHO consultants, one gets an image of the agency as someone who "despite good intentions, does not keep up with science."



The New York Times states that the recent growing number of coronavirus victims, after the reopening of companies and offices, "increasingly confirms what many scientists have been saying for months: The virus stays in the air indoors, infecting those nearby."