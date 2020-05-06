World Chinese scientist who explored COVID-19 assassinated University of Pittsburgh Professor Bing Liu, who was researching a coronavirus, was killed in armed assault over the weekend. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, May 6, 2020 | 14:09 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/ Sascha Steinbach

According to the university - he was on the verge of "very significant breakthroughs" about coronavirus.



He was found inside his home Saturday with gunshot wounds to the head, neck, torso and extremities, police said.



Investigators believe an unidentified man was found in his car, who shot and killed Liu at his home, then returned to the car where he committed suicide.



Police believe the two men knew each other, but that there was "zero indication that there was targeting due to his (Liu) being Chinese".