World Spain - one day worse than the other: New black record, 849 more dead According to the latest report, 849 people have died in Spain, with nearly 95.000 infected so far Source: B92 Tuesday, March 31, 2020 | 14:05 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Olmo Calvo

The number of coronavirus patients in Spain rose from 85.195 on Monday to 94.417 on Tuesday, RT reports.



The death toll in 24 hours has increased by 849, making a total of 8.189 deaths due to coronavirus, according to the Spanish Ministry of Health.