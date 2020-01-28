World Due to coronavirus, hospital completed in 48 hours PHOTO According to the media, because of the coronavirus epidemic, a new 1,000-bed hospital was opened in a city near Wuhan, where the outbreak began. Source: B92, Metro, Daily Mail Wednesday, January 29, 2020 | 17:09 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/ STR

China yesterday opened its first dedicated medical centre after two days of construction works.



Dabie Mountain Regional Medical Center began receiving patients last night at 10.30pm, after workers spent just 48 hours renovating an empty building, Metro reports.



More than 500 construction workers, electricians and police worked daily to open a hospital in Huangzhou County.



Originally, the hospital was supposed to open in May, but faced with the growing threat of coronavirus spread, they were able to complete the task long before. Local authorities announced on Friday that the building would be remodeled and start working on Saturday.



Yesterday, water, electricity and internet were provided to the patients.



The first contingent of the coronavirus infected patients was transferred to a new regional medical center yesterday, according to "Daily Mail".



Another hospital is being built at the epicenter of the epidemic, the city of Wuhan, and is expected to be completed later this week, seven days after the construction began.



According to the latest data, more than 6.000 people worldwide are infected with coronavirus and 132 have died.