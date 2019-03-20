World 0

EU slaps tech giant with EUR 1.49 billion fine

EU's antitrust regulators have fined Google EUR 1.49 billion for abusing its market dominance in online advertising.

Source: Tanjug
(Getty Image, file, illustration)
This is the third fine for the US company in the past two years, Reuters is reporting.

Last year, EU regulators penalized Google with a record EUR 4.34 billion because the company used its Android operating system to block rivals.

This came after a fine of EUR 2.42 billion imposed on the company in 2017 for abusing its dominant market position.

