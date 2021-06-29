War Crimes Radovan Karadzic sent a letter: "The biggest disgrace" Before being deported from The Hague to a British prison, Radovan Karadzic sent a letter to the heads of the UN states and governments and the Security Council. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, June 29, 2021 | 21:49 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/YVES HERMAN / POOL

The letter points out, as he stated, the disastrous action of ad hoc courts.



In the letter, Karadzic pointed out that he was addressing them in order to inform them about "the greatest shame that was done in their name, obviously without their consent, and probably also knowledge" and pointed out that hundreds of innocent Serbs were serving sentences far from their country and were deprived of facilitated and regular contacts with families, which, as he emphasized, is contrary to UN General Assembly Resolution 70/175, known as the "Nelson Mandela Rules".



According to him, "even in the time of the greatest dictators, not so many innocent people with such a perfidious mask of justice were imprisoned."



Karadzic assessed that "the most perfidious imperial game is taking place in front of the whole world, no less dangerous than the one that Hitler played with Czechoslovakia on the eve of the Second World War, but even more perfidious."



According to RTRS, he stated that "the most malignant mass manipulation" is taking place after the wars in the former Yugoslavia "with the perfidious abuse of many institutions of civil society and the international order" and warned that the idea of ​​international justice is forever endangered.



"It is no wonder that some great powers, by persecuting and imposing such ad hoc courts on other states, do not cooperate with such courts, except with prosecutors' offices to accuse representatives of small nations," Karadzic believes.



He added that such courts violate many laws and regulations by, as he stated, avoiding the usual procedures and openly bowing to one of the warring parties.



"Such a court undermines even UN documents, such as UN General Assembly Resolution 70/175, known as the 'Nelson Mandela Rules', which provides for serving a sentence in places closest to their families. As if this resolution did not exist, hundreds of innocent Serbs served their unjust punishments in countries far from their country. Everyone is deprived of facilitated and regular contacts with families, as well as their cultural and professional needs and status," Karadzic said.



The first president of Republika Srpska pointed out that the prison conditions of different nations in Europe are very different, although the "Nelson Mandela Rules" should oblige UN members to establish international standards, instead of their own national ones.



Karadzic assessed that high officials of the Court and the Prosecutor's Office openly show their own bias, "massively participating in commemorative and other social events of only one of the parties, committing themselves to be cruel to Serbs while performing their 'impartial' duties."



"In this way, they show that it is a kind of 'victorious justice', so that rejection is the rule, and respect for this provision seems to be an exception", Karadzic said.



He emphasized that this leaves all hope "for the survival of this world for good", because, as he assessed, it is difficult to stop and turn it halfway.



"On the road to disaster, the final stop is disaster itself," Karadzic warned in a letter.