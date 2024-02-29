Society Kecmanović couple before the court: The families of the murdered are posing questions Today, trial of the parents of K. K., who killed nine peers and a guard at "Vladislav Ribnikar" Elementary School, continues in the High Court in Belgrade. Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 29, 2024 | 12:10 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/JADRANKA ILIĆ nr

The trial takes place without the presence of the public.



The accused Vladimir and Miljana Kecmanović, as well as the instructor and owner of the shooting range where, as is suspected, the boy learned to shoot, should present their defense, and the parents of the murdered children will be able to ask them questions.



The parents of the murdered children arrived in court, as well as the accused Miljana Kecmanović, while her husband is in custody.



The higher public prosecutor's office has given up questioning the parents of the murdered children, in order to allow them to be present at the trial when the defendants present their defense and to be able to ask questions.



In addition to the parents, the first defendant, Vladimir Kecmanović, will be asked questions by the prosecution, defense attorneys, the injured party and the court.

FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ/ bs

By decision of the court, the trial takes place without the presence of the public, for reasons of protecting the interests of minor victims.



By the way, one of the two prosecutors who until now represented the indictment, Nikola Uskoković, was returned to the basic prosecutor's office, because he was sent to work in the VJT, and the selection procedure for this prosecutor's office has not yet been completed.



For this reason, for the first time one indictment will be represented in court by the Chief Public Prosecutor of the VJT in Belgrade, Nenad Stefanović, who was present in the courtroom from the very beginning of the trial.

FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ/ bs

He will also ask the defendants questions.



The father of the killer boy was accused of committing a crime - a serious crime against general safety, because he took the 13-year-old child to the shooting range and taught him to shoot, as well as for not adequately storing weapons in the house. The boy K. K, who at the time of this crime was not yet 14 years old and therefore not criminally responsible, shot his schoolmates with two of his father's pistols that he took on May 1.



Then on the doom's day, he put them in his backpack, went to school and during the first lesson killed 10 people and wounded five more children and a history teacher.