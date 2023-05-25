Society The relics of Saint Nicholas of Serbia arrived in Belgrade VIDEO The relics of Saint Nicholas of Serbia arrived in Belgrade, in the Church of the Ascension, where a festive vigil was held with a prayer to the great saint. Source: B92.net, TV Prva Thursday, May 25, 2023 | 11:15 Tweet Share Foto: PrintScreen/ TV Prva Video

The relics of Saint Nicholas of Serbia arrived in Belgrade, in the Church of the Ascension, where a festive vigil was held with a prayer to the great saint and God's favorite.



Nikolaj Velimirović was born in 1880 in Lelic in the family of a farmer.



He began his education in the Ćelije monastery and finished high school in Valjevo. As a church scholar, he was educated in Germany, Russia, England and Switzerland.



He was a lecturer at the seminary in Belgrade, and in 1919 he was elected bishop of Žiča. In 1941, together with Patriarch Gavrilo, the Germans imprisoned him in the Vojlovica monastery near Pancevo, and then took him to Dachau, from where he was freed by the U.S. army in 1945.



He was never formally exiled or defrocked but remained a bishop until his death.