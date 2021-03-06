Society Over 3.500 newly infected, 17 people died According to the last daily bulletin in Serbia, 3.519 people became infected with the coronavirus, and 17 patients died. Source: B92 Saturday, March 6, 2021 | 14:45 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/Alexandros Michailidis

There are currently 4.182 patients hospitalized in Serbia, of which 169 are on respirators.



In the last 24 hours, 13.087 people were tested.



Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Serbia, a total of 482.397 cases of infection have been confirmed, and 4.542 patients have died.



The mortality rate is 0.94 percent.



Mass immunization of the population is being carried out in Serbia.



So far, 1.648.254 citizens have been vaccinated, while 619.615 have received both doses.