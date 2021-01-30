Society In Serbia, more than 1.500 newly infected, 17 people died During the last 24 hours, 1.543 cases of coronavirus were registered in Serbia. 17 people died. Source: B92 Saturday, January 30, 2021 | 18:44 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIC/ nr

9.576 people were tested, 4.103 people were hospitalized, and currently 153 patients are on respirators.



A total of 393.897 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia since the outbreak of the epidemic, and 4.000 people have died from COVID-19.



2.609.580 tests were performed.



At the session on Friday, the Crisis Staff decided that all measures remain in force.



Authorities continue to appeal to citizens to adhere to the prescribed measures - wearing a mask, keeping distance, regular disinfection and hand washing.



Mass vaccination is underway in Serbia. So far, a total of 437.214 people have been vaccinated, and the President of Serbia said that another 1.000.000 doses of the vaccine will arrive in a month.