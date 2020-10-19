Society Serbia has entered the red zone According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), our country has 30 infected per 100.000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. Source: Blic Monday, October 19, 2020 | 12:04 Tweet Share Tom Pennington, Getty images

This means that Serbia is officially in the red COVID-19 zone.



According to the valid parameters, all countries with less than 15 patients per 100.000 citizens are in the green zone, the yellow zone is from 15 to 30 infected per 100.000, the red zone from 30 to 50, and everything above that belongs to the purple zone.



Considering that further growth of the number of infected is expected in the coming days, according to the members of the Crisis Staff for the fight against COVID-19, it is not excluded that Serbia will reach the purple zone at some point, the Belgrade newspaper "Blic" writes.



In order to have over 50 infected people per 100.000 inhabitants, it is necessary for the daily numbers of newly infected people to be higher than 350.



ECDC data on the number of infected per 100.000 inhabitants are most often used to determine the epidemiological situation in a country, i.e. whether it is recommended to travel to that country or whether citizens of a certain country are allowed to enter the countries of the European Union.