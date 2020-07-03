Society The government has adopted new measures, which will be valid for two weeks Today, at the suggestion of the Crisis Staff, the Government of Serbia adopted new measures for Belgrade in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Source: Tanjug Friday, July 3, 2020 | 12:35 Tweet Share Depositphotos/Toskanainc

The adopted measures will be valid until July 18.



The measures envisage that the work of all catering facilities and night clubs in Belgrade will be limited, without exception, from 11:00 pm to 6:00 am the next day. ﻿



In all closed spaces, without exception, it is mandatory to wear protective masks, while respecting the physical distance of 1.5 meters.



Also, it is mandatory to wear protective masks in public city and suburban transport and in intercity transport.



For non-compliance with the measure of obligatory wearing of a protective mask in public transport or indoors, a fine in the amount of 5.000 dinars is prescribed for every individual who violates this measure.



The government has also decided to ban gatherings in public places indoors for more than 100 people, and in open spaces for more than 500 people.



During any gatherings indoors or outdoors, it is necessary to respect a physical distance of 1.5 meters.



All measures for the City of Belgrade are valid in the period from the next two weeks, i.e. until July 18, it is stated in the announcement of the government.



The Government of Serbia once again appealed to all citizens to respect the measures and recommendations, behave responsibly and take care of their health and the health of their loved ones.



It is added that the Government of the Republic of Serbia and the Crisis Staff for the Suppression of Infectious Diseases COVID-19 will continue to monitor the development of the epidemiological situation in Serbia with the greatest attention, day by day, and inform the citizens in a duly manner about everything.