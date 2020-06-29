Society Loncar: We will make a new decision on public gatherings within 48 hours The decision on the number of people who will be able to gather in the open or indoors will be made in the next 48 hours, Minister Zlatibor Loncar stated Source: Tanjug Monday, June 29, 2020 | 16:24 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG / SAVA RADOVANOVIC / an

He said that at today's session of the Crisis Staff, it was agreed that detailed analyzes would be done within 48 hours, after which a decision would follow.



"Within 48 hours, we will come out with a decision regarding gatherings in the open and indoors," Loncar said. ﻿