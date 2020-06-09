Society 0

RHMZ warns: Unstable weather, heavy rain and thunderstorms in the coming hours PHOTO

In the next hour, variable clouds are expected, in some places with rain, showers and thunderstorms, Serbian Hydro-meteorological Institute warns

Source: B92
Foto: Darja Balšić
Foto: Darja Balšić

RHMZ announced unstable weather until the evening hours.

Unstable weather is expected in the whole of Serbia, and locally, hails and a large amount of precipitation.

Precipitation of 20 to 30 mm is expected in a short period of time, somewhere even more.

RHMZ warned that from 15:30 in the next two hours, variable clouds are expected in some places with rain, showers and thunderstorms.

Due to bad weather conditions, RHMZ turned on the yellow and orange meteo-alarm.

To reiterate, yesterday, Serbia, and especially Belgrade, was hit by a strong storm that caused the collapse of traffic, and heavy amount of water flowed through the city streets.

Society

