Society RHMZ warns: Unstable weather, heavy rain and thunderstorms in the coming hours PHOTO In the next hour, variable clouds are expected, in some places with rain, showers and thunderstorms, Serbian Hydro-meteorological Institute warns Source: B92 Tuesday, June 9, 2020 | 16:55 Foto: Darja Balšić

RHMZ announced unstable weather until the evening hours.



Unstable weather is expected in the whole of Serbia, and locally, hails and a large amount of precipitation.



Precipitation of 20 to 30 mm is expected in a short period of time, somewhere even more.

RHMZ warned that from 15:30 in the next two hours, variable clouds are expected in some places with rain, showers and thunderstorms.

Due to bad weather conditions, RHMZ turned on the yellow and orange meteo-alarm.

To reiterate, yesterday, Serbia, and especially Belgrade, was hit by a strong storm that caused the collapse of traffic, and heavy amount of water flowed through the city streets.