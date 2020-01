Society Visits to the Clinical Center of Serbia banned By a decision of CCS Commission for Hospital Infections, a measure of banning visits was introduced at Clinical Center and the Emergency Center on January 22 Source: RTS Friday, January 24, 2020 | 14:15 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Deposit photos/vilevi

The decision was made due to high rate of respiratory infections in the population and an increased number of admissions to hospital of patients with symptoms of respiratory infections, RTS reported.