Society New visual identity proposed for Serbian Army/PHOTOS The Collegium of the Serbian minister of defense has considered a proposed "new visual identity" of the members of the Serbian Army (VS). Source: Beta Friday, March 23, 2018 | 11:17 Tweet Share (mod.gov.rs)

According to a statement, these changes are expected to "improve the appearance" of the VS members.

The statement also said that the procedure will be carried out in parallel with the initiation of changes to the Rules on Military Uniforms and Military Marking of Ranks, and the Rules on the Coat-of-Arms, Military Flags, Military Symbols and Other Markings of the VS.



