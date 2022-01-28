Region Montenegrins committed crimes against Serbs? Special State Prosecutor's Office (SDT) of Montenegro has opened a case due to suspicions that Montenegrin citizens also took part in the war crime in Čajniče. Source: RTCG Monday, January 31, 2022 | 09:15 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/suwannar1981.gmail.com

An investigation is underway. This information was confirmed for the RTCG web portal in response to questions about allegations that some Montenegrin citizens participated in the crime against Serbs in Čajniče.



"We would like to inform you that a case has been opened in the Special State Prosecutor's Office regarding data and evidence submitted by the Trebinje District Public Prosecutor's Office, regarding the events that took place in 1992 and 1993 in the Bukovica region and the existence of grounds for suspicion the case of war crime against civilians involved citizens of Montenegro. The case is in the investigation phase", Special State Prosecutor's Office told RTCG Portal.



In recent years, there have been several appeals to Montenegrin institutions to investigate allegations about the role of a number of Montenegrin citizens who committed the crime in Čajniče in 1993. It was specifically requested that the allegations regarding the war crime against the Serb population in the villages of Šapići and Trpinje in the municipality of Čajniče, which was committed on February 14, 1993, be investigated. Prosecutors from Bosnia and Herzegovina, especially from Trebinje, provided information on this crime to Montenegrin institutions.



The leader of the New Serbian Democracy, Andrija Mandić, once spoke about the crimes in Čajniče in the Parliament of Montenegro, and ten years ago he revealed a video recording of crimes against Serbs from Čajniče, which were committed by Montenegrin citizens. According to the reports of the local media, the Prosecutor's Office in Bosnia and Herzegovina has evidence that persons from the area of Bukovica, in the municipality of Pljevlja, took part in the brutal liquidations and torture.