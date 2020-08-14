Region Conditions for Serbian citizens for entering Montenegro have been announced National Coordination Body for Infectious Diseases of Montenegro decided to open borders for citizens of regional countries and the USA under three conditions. Source: B92 Friday, August 14, 2020 | 22:42 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa via AP

National Coordination Body has published specific conditions for entering Montenegro.



The IPH proposal states that the mitigation of measures was conceived taking into account the current level of the new coronavirus in Montenegro and the surrounding countries, and after consultations with representatives of the tourism industry and the association of hoteliers and caterers.



Tonight, the Government of Montenegro announced the following:



"Residents of the United States of America, the Republic of Serbia, the Republic of Kosovo, the Republic of Albania, the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Republic of North Macedonia, as well as citizens of our country who have resided in these countries, may enter Montenegro under the following conditions:



1. To provide a negative result of PCR test for new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) or a positive result of antibody to new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) class IgG obtained by ELISA serological test;



2. That the tests are issued by a registered laboratory and are not older than 72 hours at the time of entry into Montenegro;



3. That in the period of 15 days before entering Montenegro, they did not stay in any of the countries from which entry into Montenegro is not allowed.



Obligation to possess the test from Art. 2, 3 and 4 of this Article shall not apply to children up to the age of five”.



Also, it is stated that residents of countries from which entry to Montenegro is not allowed may enter Montenegro from the above countries (USA, Serbia, Kosovo, Albania, BiH and Northern Macedonia) under the same conditions as residents of the above. Also, NCB has made a decision to extend the previous work permit for catering facilities (restaurants, cafes, cafeterias, hotel restaurants, etc.) by 24:00 for an hour - until 01:00 am.



All measures will take effect on August 15, 2020 at 00:00.



The National Coordination Body for Infectious Diseases called on Montenegrin citizens and foreigners residing in the country to adhere to all epidemiological measures.