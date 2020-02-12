Region Famous Serbian chef disappears in Croatia PHOTO Zagreb resident Dejan Markus (44), a culinary expert from Belgrade, known from TV show "Cooking with a Heart", has disappeared without a trace on February 7th Source: Tanjug Wednesday, February 12, 2020 | 18:18 Tweet Share Jelena Markus Vuckovic

The news portal of "Jutarnji list" reports on this.

In Croatia, more precisely in Zagreb, he at one point replaced his culinary skills with wine, which is why many people familiar with the circumstances called him "wine man" after opening the "The Wine in Vlaska" winery.



Markus was last in contact with friends on Friday, February 7th, and Dejan's sister Jelena, who lives in Belgrade, had rung hundreds of phones in an attempt to trace her brother.



Markus' disappearance was reported to the police, who began the search.



Jutarnji list had also conveyed an appeal from Markus' sister Jelena, who called on anyone who knew anything about her brother's whereabouts to report to the police.

"Jutarnji list" writes that hundreds of his friends and acquaintances have become active in the search for Dejan.



All his belongings were left in the apartment where he was staying at Tresnjevka, including full refrigerator. Personal documents and a mobile phone with a Croatian number went missing.



According to his sister, Dejan left for Zagreb after accomlishing success in Serbia. He has recorded over 1900 episodes of the culinary series 'Cooking with a Heart'.

He was not so successful in his job lately, Dejan's sister Jelena said.