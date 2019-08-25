Region Police arrests one person over attack on Serb in Vishkovo Croatia’s Minister of Interior Affairs Davor Božinović stated that on Saturday morning one person connected to the assault on a citizen in Vishkovo was arrested Source: Tanjug Sunday, August 25, 2019 | 13:00 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ Stevanovic Igor

According to media, Serbian returnee, Dobrivoje Arsić, who lives in Vishkovo, was attacked because of a conflict about parking his car in the parking lot in front of the building where he lives.

Božinović added that the police is doing extensive crinimal investigation and that regarding the incident in Đevrske, five misdemeanors and one criminal complaint were filed, while, when it comes to the incident in Uzdolj, extensive investigations are being made, which, he said, will lead to the perpetrators.



„These assaults should be condemned, as should any violence. Every government institution, especially those that take care of public order and security, should act effectively and quickly, and the police has showed that they act effectively, which they will do in the future as well’’, says Božinović.



In Uzdolj and Đevrske near Knin, on Wednesday, Serbian nationality people were attacked in a cafe, while watching Red Star match.