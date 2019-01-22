Region Fascist WW2-era flag shown on Croatian state TV The Ustahsa flag, displayed by Croatian supporters during a handball game between Croatia and Germany, has been shown on Croatia's state broadcaster HRT. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, January 22, 2019 | 11:44 Tweet Share The contemporary Croatian flag (EPA-EFE, file, illustration purposes)

The flag made an appearance during the sports segment of HRT's main news program.

The Ustasha regime was in power in the Independent State of Croatia (NDH) - a WW2 Nazi-allied entity that set up and operated death camps for Serbs, Jews, and Roma, including in Jasenovac.



Zagreb-based website Idenx is reporting that the difference between the Ustasha-era flag and the one in use in Croatia today is the big capital letter "U" in the upper left corner of the former, while the checkerboard on its coat of arms starts with a white, instead of a red field.



And while the HRT reporter was talking about the game and the supporters, the camera zoomed in on the flag that had clearly visible fascist symbols. The flag also had the word "Rama" written on it - "so it is presumed the supporters came from this town in Bosnia-Herzegovina."