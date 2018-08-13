Region 0

Romania: Thousands protest against government

Thousands of Romanians protested in Bucharest and several other towns on Sunday for a third day against corruption and the Social Democrat government.

Source: Tanjug
(Tanjug/AP)
The protesters demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.

Sunday's protests were peaceful, "in contrast to the first night of demonstrations on Friday when riot police fired tear gas and used water canon on a huge rally in central Bucharest, with hundreds of people needing medical attention," Tanjug reported, citing Reuters.

About 15,000 people rallied in Bucharest, waving Romanian, NATO, and EU flags, and shouting "Corruption kills! Resignation!," and chanting "Thieves, thieves."

