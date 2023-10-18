Politics Putin and Vučić talked At the end of his visit to China, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, during a press conference, that he met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić. Source: Novosti, Sputnik Wednesday, October 18, 2023 | 12:57 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"By the way, I also spoke with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, who is concerned about the situation in his region, in Serbia," Putin said and added: "We share the concern."

Putin invited Biden for pancakes and tea

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited U.S. President Joseph Biden to tea, after America withdraws its weapons from Ukraine.



At a press conference on the sidelines of the "Belt and Road" forum, he called the US delivery of long-range MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) to Kyiv a mistake.



"It is another mistake of the USA that cannot radically change the situation on the dividing line," explained Putin.



Statements that Russia is allegedly losing the war in Ukraine are, to say the least, ridiculous, President Vladimir Putin said. He does not understand why the US has supplied long-range missiles to Ukraine if, as they say, Russia is losing the conflict.



"Let him take back the ATACMS and all other weapons, and come to Russia for pancakes and tea," said the Russian leader.



The spokeswoman for the National Security Council of the White House, Adrienne Watson, previously confirmed that the U.S. delivered tactical ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, with a range of 165 km.