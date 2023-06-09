Politics 2

A new punishment follows?

Former chief negotiator of Kosovo in the EU-mediated dialogue with Serbia, Edita Tahiri, believes that a new punishment is possible for the so-called Kosovo.

Source: Kosovo online
Share
EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

The former chief negotiator of Kosovo in the EU-mediated dialogue with Serbia, Edita Tahiri, believes that due to the tensions in the north, a new punishment is possible for the so-called Kosovo.

Tahiri commented on the recent events in the north, the so-called of Kosovo and their influence on Kosovo's relations with its allies.

"Kosovo not only did not win but was punished. We can already expect a new punishment," said Tahiri.

Read more
Comments 2
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Eleventh day of Serb protest

For the 11th day, Serbs from Zvečan and North Mitrovica protest gathered in front of the barricade set up by KFOR soldiers near the municipal building in Zvečan

Politics Thursday, June 8, 2023 10:45 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic
page 1 of 23 go to page