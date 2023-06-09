A new punishment follows?
Former chief negotiator of Kosovo in the EU-mediated dialogue with Serbia, Edita Tahiri, believes that a new punishment is possible for the so-called Kosovo.Source: Kosovo online
The former chief negotiator of Kosovo in the EU-mediated dialogue with Serbia, Edita Tahiri, believes that due to the tensions in the north, a new punishment is possible for the so-called Kosovo.
Tahiri commented on the recent events in the north, the so-called of Kosovo and their influence on Kosovo's relations with its allies.
"Kosovo not only did not win but was punished. We can already expect a new punishment," said Tahiri.