A new punishment follows? Former chief negotiator of Kosovo in the EU-mediated dialogue with Serbia, Edita Tahiri, believes that a new punishment is possible for the so-called Kosovo. Source: Kosovo online Friday, June 9, 2023 | 15:35

The former chief negotiator of Kosovo in the EU-mediated dialogue with Serbia, Edita Tahiri, believes that due to the tensions in the north, a new punishment is possible for the so-called Kosovo.



"Kosovo not only did not win but was punished. We can already expect a new punishment," said Tahiri.