Politics SNS Presidency session at 5 pm: Vučić doesn't hide dissatisfaction with party members The session of the Presidency of the Serbian Progressive Party will be held this afternoon, and as expected, the current political situation will be discussed. Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, May 5, 2021 | 13:05 Tweet Share Foto: SNS

The session will be held at 5 pm, and after that, statements for the media are planned, the SNS stated.



One of the topics will be the analysis of the work of SNS, as well as possible changes in that party.



Just to reiterate, the president of the SNS and Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, did not hide his dissatisfaction with the work of certain members of the party.



"The party will experience significant changes. We will have to talk a lot. What does it mean to me that today most SNS officials have their PR officers, who should create their perfect image in the public? It clearly tells me that they deal with themselves only, they only care for the image they leave in public, and that they don't care for the party interests", Vucic told "Blic".