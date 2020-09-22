Politics 0

Grenell: Amazing night in Belgrade, Serbs singing "Sweet home Alabama" VIDEO

The special envoy of the US President for the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Richard Grenell, shared his impressions from the dinner in Belgrade.

Source: B92, Kosovo online
Share
Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic
Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

Namely, he was at a dinner with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and members of the Serbian and American delegations, and he wrote on Twitter that it was an incredible night.

"Serbs and Americans in Belgrade singing about Alabama and West Virginia, an amazing night," Grenell wrote, and posted videos from the ship where dinner was held with the sounds of "Country Roads" and "Sweet Home Alabama".

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Richard Grenell is coming to Belgrade

US President Special Envoy for the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Richard Grenell, will arrive to Belgrade on Tuesday, September 22, the media report.

Politics Monday, September 21, 2020 09:55 Comments: 1
EPA-EFE/ Chris Kleponis / POOL
page 1 of 25 go to page