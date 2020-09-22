Politics Grenell: Amazing night in Belgrade, Serbs singing "Sweet home Alabama" VIDEO The special envoy of the US President for the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Richard Grenell, shared his impressions from the dinner in Belgrade. Source: B92, Kosovo online Wednesday, September 23, 2020 | 09:30 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

Namely, he was at a dinner with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and members of the Serbian and American delegations, and he wrote on Twitter that it was an incredible night.



"Serbs and Americans in Belgrade singing about Alabama and West Virginia, an amazing night," Grenell wrote, and posted videos from the ship where dinner was held with the sounds of "Country Roads" and "Sweet Home Alabama".