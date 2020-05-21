Politics Trifunovic: The Alliance for Serbia to fall apart after elections; Gajic: Dream on... The President of the Movement of Free Citizens, Sergej Trifunovic, envisages on Twitter that the Alliance for Serbia (SZS) will disintegrate after the elections Source: B92 Thursday, May 21, 2020 | 10:33 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC

"Everything I have been telling you for weeks will be clear to you when the Alliance for Serbia falls apart. However, it will happen after the elections, so it will be a little late for some things. No problem. We start the locomotive, many wagons will be hinged and many passengers will board. "We are still on the same track," Trifunovic wrote.



Among others, the President of the Belgrade Bar Association, Vladimir Gajic, responded to this post. "Dream on", Gajic summed up in response to Trifunovic's announcement.