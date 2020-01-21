Politics 0

O'Brian retweeted Vucic PHOTO

US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brian retweeted a tweet from the President of Serbia commenting on the reopening of Belgrade Pristina flight

Source: Beta
Share
Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Michael Sohn
Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Michael Sohn

On his twitter account, Vucic wrote that he was very grateful to O'Brien and Donald Trump's Special Envoy Richard Grenell for their role in establishing a direct Belgrade-Pristina flight.

"Serbia is ready to pursue more such initiatives, bringing people in the Balkans closer together", Vucic wrote.

Also, the same event, that is, the signing of a letter of intent to reinstate the flight, which operated 20 years ago, was also commented by the US President on his Twitter account.

Trump wrote: "Everyone said it couldn’t be done. But for the first time in a generation, there will be direct flights between Serbia and Kosovo. Another win. Thanks to Ambassador Robert O’Brien and Ambassador Richard Grenell!"

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

"I'm not thrilled, but I represent Serbia"

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic confirmed that he will participate in a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos tomorrow with Hashim Thaci.

Politics Tuesday, January 21, 2020 07:17 Comments: 0
Foto: Tanjug/Predsednistvo Srbije
page 1 of 26 go to page