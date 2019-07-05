Politics Merkel praised Serbia's economic progress in front of all WB Summit participants 2019 Western Balkans Summit within the Berlin Process held in Poznan, Poland Source: B92 Friday, July 5, 2019 | 12:28 Tweet Share

Summit is attended by the large number of participants, heads of governments, foreign ministers, EU representatives and members of the civil sector from the Western Balkans region.



Chancellor Merkel had paid great attention to the economic reforms conducted in the Western Balkans states.



In her keynote address, Merkel had singled out and praised Serbia's economic progress.