Serbian FM: Putin is not bringing solution for Kosovo

Ivica Dacic said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on an official visit to Serbia, is not bringing "a solution for Kosovo."

Dacic (R) welcomes Putin to Serbia at the Belgrade airport (Tanjug)
Dacic (R) welcomes Putin to Serbia at the Belgrade airport (Tanjug)

"He is not bringing a solution, he is asking us what the solution is. We have been regularly exchanging information with (the Russians) in the last five or six years, ever since the time I was the prime minister," the Serbian foreign minister and first deputy PM told the N1 broadcaster at the Palace of Serbia, where Putin was officially welcomed.

The head of Serbian diplomacy also said that the visit represents the continuity of good relations between Belgrade and Moscow.

Dacic said that political relations between the two countries are excellent, but that the benefits from the free trade agreement are not being used sufficiently - "and there is room for improvement in the field."

As high ranking Serbian officials today welcomed Putin at Belgrade's Nikola Tesla airport, reporters noticed that the Russian leader embraced only Dacic, shaking hands with all the others.

