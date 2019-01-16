Politics Belgrade and Pristina delegations "almost came to blows" Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic has revealed that a fight almost broke out during one of the meetings between Belgrade and Pristina delegations in Brussels. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, January 16, 2019 | 11:15 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Dacic, who is also first deputy PM in the Serbian government, specified that those involved were himself and then Kosovo Justice Minister Hajredin Kuci.

Dacic made this statement after President Aleksandar Vucic said that Kuci on one occasion "jumped at Dacic during a meeting between Belgrade and Pristina delegations," and that he "had to come to his aid."



Dacic told the tabloid Kurir that this happened several years ago, when he was prime minister and when he and Vucic were members of the delegation.



He said that the most extreme personalities in the Pristina delegation were Hajredin Kuci and Edita Tahiri.



"I lost it, I said all sorts of things to them - 'who are they to be constantly attacking Serbia about committing genocide, they don't accept anything'.. when Kuci said that we Serbs are killers, a physical altercation almost occurred," Dacic said.



"Kuci and I jumped across the table to nearly start physically fighting. Then Vucic jumped up, harsh words were spoken, and we silenced them in the end. (Then EU foreign policy chief) Catherine Ashton even threw all of them out of the meeting," said Dacic.