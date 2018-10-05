Politics EU again addresses its view of solution for Kosovo In the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, the EU is in favor of a solution that is not based on "ethnically pure countries." Source: Tanjug Friday, October 5, 2018 | 11:49 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration)

This has been stated by representatives of EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, according to Pristina-based Albanian language daily Koha.

They are further quoted as saying that a legally binding agreement between Belgrade and Pristina on the normalization of relations "must guarantee a viable solution that is in line with international laws."



Mogherini's spokesperson Maja Kocijancic told the newspaper that the EU is focused on finding a solution that both sides agree on.



Asked to comment on the initiative of the president of the provisional Kosovo institutions, Hashim Thaci, for "border correction," she replied: "I will not comment on the specific content of ongoing discussions."



"I can only say that we will support any result that is agreed upon by both sides, as long as what is discussed is in line with international law and the acquis communitaire of the European Union," Kocijancic said, and added:



"You know European history: it is based in overcoming and preventing ideas for ethnically pure states."