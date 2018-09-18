Politics State sets funds for medical treatment of children abroad The Serbian government on Monday decided to allocate funds continuation of medical treatment of the 4-year-old Dusan Todorovic at a health institution in Spain. Source: srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, September 18, 2018 | 10:53 Tweet Share

The amount is RSD 29,663,000 (some EUR 250,000).

The funds allocated by the government will be used for any additional expenses for the treatment of Todorovic and five other children in foreign health care facilities, for whom the "Support Life" foundation collects funds, the government announced.



Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and government members call on citizens to first contact the state Fund for the treatment of diseases, conditions or injuries that cannot be successfully treated in the Republic of Serbia. This fund is part of the Ministry of Health, however in many cases the aid for medical treatment abroad is sought outside this institution.